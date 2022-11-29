PlayDapp Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars.

