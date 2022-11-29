Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 134500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

See Also

