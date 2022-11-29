Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $112.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

