PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. 13,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.