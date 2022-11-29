Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th.
Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
