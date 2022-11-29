Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 163,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,771 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

