PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCBGet Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 26,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.11.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional Trading of PharmaCyte Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 282,329 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 342,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.