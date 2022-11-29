PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 0.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 26,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.11.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional Trading of PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 282,329 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 342,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

