PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Up 0.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 26,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.11.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).
Institutional Trading of PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.
