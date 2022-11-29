Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 82.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.