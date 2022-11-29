Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 1,253,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,269,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 6.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.