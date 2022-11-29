Personal Assets Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 479.38 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of £211.04. Personal Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 465.50 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.08).

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($310.56). In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,185.14). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($310.56). In the last three months, insiders acquired 309 shares of company stock valued at $146,581.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

