Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.24. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

