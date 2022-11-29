PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

