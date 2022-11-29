PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.4% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.24. 62,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

