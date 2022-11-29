PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.43. 53,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

