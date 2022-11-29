Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Acquires $12,903.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 230 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,614.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PFIS traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

