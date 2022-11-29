PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 511,044 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $4,462,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 105,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 297,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $401.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

