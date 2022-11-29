PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 148,734 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Clarus worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at Clarus

Clarus Price Performance

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

