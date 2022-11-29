Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.66. 78,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,592,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

