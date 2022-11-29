PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,183,901 shares.The stock last traded at $42.09 and had previously closed at $42.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.