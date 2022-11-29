PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.9% in the second quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,020,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

