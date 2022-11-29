Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

PTEN stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 658,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 234,815 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 917,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,186,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,576,000 after purchasing an additional 425,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

