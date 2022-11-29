Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $39.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.36. 1,030,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,197. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

