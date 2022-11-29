PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 4.9% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00023665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $611.26 million and $23.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07063529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00498943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.30348054 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,169,536 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

