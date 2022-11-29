Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Pan Pacific International stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.