Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Pan Pacific International stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.
About Pan Pacific International
