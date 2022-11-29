Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.41, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,977 shares of company stock worth $30,232,206. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

