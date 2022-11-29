Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

