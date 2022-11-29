Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Pacific Financial Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Financial (PFLC)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.