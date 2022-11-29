PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,958. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

