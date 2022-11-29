Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $164,210.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00465251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00835171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00681140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00257170 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,887,132 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

