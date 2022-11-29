Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.