Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 31,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

