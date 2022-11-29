Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 88,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

