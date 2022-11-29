Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 1,017 ($12.17). Approximately 3,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($12.38).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £142.38 million and a PE ratio of 156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,023.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,179.23.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

