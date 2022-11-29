Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $265.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

