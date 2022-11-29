Oppenheimer Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $48.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

B opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,923.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after buying an additional 289,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after buying an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

