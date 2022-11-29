Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Open Text Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Open Text by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Open Text by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

