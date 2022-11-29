Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.77 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $153.90 million and $11.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.24 or 0.07211639 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

