Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $11.93 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $157.53 million and $11.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.29 or 0.07374103 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00075947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00061395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

