Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $567,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

