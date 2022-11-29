Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 197 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

