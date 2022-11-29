Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

