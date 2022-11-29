Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $765,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,432,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $95,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,874 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 746.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 118,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

