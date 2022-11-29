Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

