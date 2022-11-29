Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua Trading Down 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

