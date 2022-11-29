Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

