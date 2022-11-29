Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,257 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

