Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 12,561 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 157.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $114,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $31,558,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after acquiring an additional 697,755 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.