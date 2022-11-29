ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. 28,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

