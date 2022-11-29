ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.