Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

