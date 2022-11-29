Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 82.0% in November

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.01. 18,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Articles

